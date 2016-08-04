© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NPR Music News

Watch Imarhan Perform Live In The Studio

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published August 4, 2016 at 12:00 PM CDT

Imarhan is a crew of young musicians from Tamanrasset in southern Algeria. The band has a direct family relationship with Tuareg rock trailblazers Tinariwen: Not only is one of Tinariwen's members, Eyadou Ag Leche, a cousin of Imarhan's frontman, but he also has production and co-writing credits on the younger band's new album.

Imarhan integrates the hypnotic riffs and relentless percussion of traditional Tuareg music with modern elements to create something fresh, as you can hear on "Tarha Tadagh."

Set List

"Tarha Tadagh"

Photo: Brian Lowe/KCRW

Copyright 2016 KCRW

NPR Music News
Jason Bentley
See stories by Jason Bentley