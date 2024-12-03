© 2024 KUAF
Enter the KUAF & Friends Holiday Giveaway! Click here for more.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published December 3, 2024 at 3:38 AM CST

What's it mean for Biden's legacy now that he's pardoned his son. Examining the rapid advance by rebel fighters in Syria. Protesters take to the streets of the former Soviet republic of Georgia.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
