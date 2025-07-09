Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
On today's show, we hear that lawmakers and citizens are collaborating on the Autism Task Force in Arkansas. Plus, we take a tour of the Nelms Dyslexia Center. Also, we interviewed a longtime nonprofit leader who is retiring.