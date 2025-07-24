French president and first lady sue Candace Owens for defamation

On today's show, the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter calls for more foster families to step up and help. Also, how a local coffee business leveraged relationships to go from a small roaster to a retail space on Walmart’s Home Office Campus. Plus, a new edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.
Each year, volunteers conduct a count of people without permanent housing in the four counties of northwest Arkansas. John Gallagher, a social work associate professor at the University of Arkansas, authored the study and recently discussed the point-in-time survey at the Carver Center for Public Radio.