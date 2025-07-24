© 2025 KUAF
French president and first lady sue Candace Owens for defamation

By Rebecca Rosman
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:04 PM CDT

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are suing a U.S. influencer for claiming that the first lady was born male.

