© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated. Click here to learn more and support KUAF.

As starvation spreads in Gaza, ceasefire talks stall

By Emily Feng,
Michel Martin
Published July 25, 2025 at 3:10 AM CDT

As starvation spreads in Gaza, the U.S. has cut short ceasefire talks. Meanwhile, France has announced it plans to recognize Palestine as a state.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Related Content