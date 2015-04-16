Greek Life. Diverse? Yes. Integrated? Not So Much.

When a video of members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of Oklahoma performing a racist chant surfaced, the media spotlight returned to Greek Life. Opinion pieces calling for an end to Greek Life on campus, others defending fraternities and sororities. At the University of Arkansas, 27% of students belong to a greek letter organization, and those organizations are largely segregated along racial lines. We ask, is Greek Life adequately integrated for a modern college campus?

