State Code that is. Arkansas Bacon has had a place on the law books of the Natural State since the mid-nineties. Arkansas Code § 20-60-102 reads: “The term "Arkansas bacon" shall not be used to identify any meat product other than the pork shoulder blade Boston roast prepared in the State of Arkansas in accordance with this section.” Ozarks at Large talks to local producers and users of this pork product about what makes it a dish worthy of its special denomination.