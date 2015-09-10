Sen. Boozman Speaks Out After Eldridge Announcement

U.S. Sen. John Boozman says he agrees with democratic Senate hopeful Conner Eldridge that Washington is broken, but Arkansas' senior senator says he wants jobs and veterans issues to be prime focal points between now and election day. John Brown University is again ranked one of the top universities in the South, the Walton College of Business is ranked favorably among business schools throughout the nation, and enrollment at University of the Ozarks in Clarksville increases for the third consecutive year. Also, the Jones Center prepares to reopen its newly renovated leisure pool, and Cox Communications unveils its first gigabit Internet service in Arkansas.

