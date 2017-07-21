Bringing Young Professionals Together in NWA

People between the ages of 20 and 34 make up the largest percentage of residents in Washington County, northwest Arkansas as a whole, and the entire state. Government numbers show 27 percent of Arkansas residents are millennials, or people born between 1981 and 2000. That’s a slightly larger percentage of Natural State residents than baby boomers, who make up roughly 24 percent of the population. Those numbers are for 2015 and most, if not all, estimates predict the number of millennial residents has only increased and will continue to increase in northwest Arkansas. This helps fuel events such as next month’s Young Professionals Summit in Bentonville. This week, Todd Jenkins, the chair of the event, and Steven Baker, the service learning chair, came to KUAF to discuss the all-day meeting that is open to the public