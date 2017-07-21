© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Bringing Young Professionals Together in NWA

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published July 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM CDT

People between the ages of 20 and 34 make up the largest percentage of residents in Washington County, northwest Arkansas as a whole, and the entire state. Government numbers show 27 percent of Arkansas residents are millennials, or people born between 1981 and 2000. That’s a slightly larger percentage of Natural State residents than baby boomers, who make up roughly 24 percent of the population. Those numbers are for 2015 and most, if not all, estimates predict the number of millennial residents has only increased and will continue to increase in northwest Arkansas. This helps fuel events such as next month’s Young Professionals Summit in Bentonville. This week, Todd Jenkins, the chair of the event, and Steven Baker, the service learning chair, came to KUAF to discuss the all-day meeting that is open to the public

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories millennials
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams