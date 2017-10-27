© 2022 KUAF
Empanada Loca: One-Actor Play With Enough Scares for Halloween

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 27, 2017 at 3:06 PM CDT
ARKANSAS STAGED

ArkansasStaged presents Empanada Loca, a one-actor play that the company says is highly engaging and has just enough scares for Halloween weekend. New York-based playwright Aaron Mark is loosley inspired by Sweeney Todd and allows Delores to take us through the subway tunnels of Manhattan. Delores is on stage for the entire hour-and-a-half and will be played by Guadalupe Campos. The play is directed by Cole Wimpy. The performance will take place Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Hive inside the 21C Museum Hotel in Bentonville.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams