Northwest Arkansas Educators go to New Zealand to Learn About Innovative Teaching Methods

Tamara Gibson (middle) and her colleagues pose for a photo ahead of their trip to New Zealand.

Teachers and administrators from several school districts in Northwest Arkansas took a trip halfway around the world to get ideas they could bring back to the Natural State. The group from Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, Siloam Springs, the Thaden School and Haas Hall traveled to New Zealand, which is one of the top academic performers in the world. Tamara Gibson, who is the Executive Director of Elementary Education for the Bentonville School District, discusses what she learned during the visit.

