Rose Parade Float Honors Organ Donors Including Local Teen
A drawing of this year's Donate Life float in the Rose Parade, which will include an image of Austin Elder, who died in 2012 but was able to be an eye and tissue donor.
A floragraph of Trenton Williams, Jeri' Williams' son, which was part of the Donate Life float during the 2017 Rose Parade.
A floragraph of Austin Elder, which will be part of the Donate Life float for the 2018 Rose Parade.
Jeri' Williams and Gina Elder both had sons who died unexpectedly in 2012. Both their sons were also organ, eye and tissue donors. Since Trenton's death, Williams has started a nonprofit called Trenton's Legacy to offer support to families of organ donors. This year, the nonprofit sponsored a spot for Austin Elder, Gina's son, on the Donate Life float, which will be part of the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2018. The float recognizes organ donors, organ recipients and living donors to encourage others to become organ donors as well.