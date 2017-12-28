Rose Parade Float Honors Organ Donors Including Local Teen

Jeri' Williams and Gina Elder both had sons who died unexpectedly in 2012. Both their sons were also organ, eye and tissue donors. Since Trenton's death, Williams has started a nonprofit called Trenton's Legacy to offer support to families of organ donors. This year, the nonprofit sponsored a spot for Austin Elder, Gina's son, on the Donate Life float, which will be part of the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2018. The float recognizes organ donors, organ recipients and living donors to encourage others to become organ donors as well.