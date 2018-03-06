© 2022 KUAF
New Book Provides Critical Media Literacy Skills

Published March 6, 2018 at 2:01 PM CST
Critical Media Literacy and Fake News in Post-Truth America is a new book that offers educators advice for teaching their students to be media savvy. The book is part of the “Critical Media Literacies” series by publisher Brill Sense. Chris Goering, an associate professor of English Education at the University of Arkansas, co-edited the book. In the publication’s introduction, the editors say this project is not so much a response to the 2016 presidential election as a response to the issues highlighted through that event and misinformation campaigns associated with it.

