Despite Pay Raise Bill Passage, Oklahoma Teachers Will Walk Out Monday

On Thursday, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill into law that would raise taxes to give the state's public school teachers a pay raise of about $6,100 on average. Fallin hailed the move as historic, and while the Oklahoma Education Association called it a step in the right direction, OEA President Alicia Priest said teachers will still walk out Monday to march on the capitol for school funding. Teachers from Roland and Tahlequah will be there. Math teacher Steven Ostrander is one of them, and he said Sequoyah County's educators will adjust their plans as necessary depending on what happens April 2.