Despite Pay Raise Bill Passage, Oklahoma Teachers Will Walk Out Monday
Teachers from school districts in Sequoyah County, Okla. stood Thursday at the corner of Roland Road and Highway 64.
Roland High School math teacher Steven Ostrander holds a sign and waves to drivers as they honk in support.
Teachers in Sequoyah County say they plan to march on the capitol Monday.
On Thursday, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill into law that would raise taxes to give the state's public school teachers a pay raise of about $6,100 on average. Fallin hailed the move as historic, and while the Oklahoma Education Association called it a step in the right direction, OEA President Alicia Priest said teachers will still walk out Monday to march on the capitol for school funding. Teachers from Roland and Tahlequah will be there. Math teacher Steven Ostrander is one of them, and he said Sequoyah County's educators will adjust their plans as necessary depending on what happens April 2.