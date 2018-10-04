© 2022 KUAF
Exhibit Memorializes Those Lost to Opioid Crisis

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 4, 2018 at 1:34 PM CDT
1 of 2
Students take a look at the Prescribed to Death exhibit on display at the Arkansas Union on the U of A campus.
Z. Sitek
2 of 2
The memorial features 22,000 pills with faces carved into them to represented the number of people who died of opioid overdoses in 2015.
Z. Sitek

A traveling exhibit on display in the Arkansas Union at the U of A draws attention to the national opioid crisis. A collection of 22,000 white pills engraved with the face of each American who died in 2015 from an opioid overdose are at the center of Prescribed to Death: A Memorial to the Victims of the Opioid Crisis. We learn more about the exhibit and about the opioid crisis in Arkansas. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 9.

