Exhibit Memorializes Those Lost to Opioid Crisis

A traveling exhibit on display in the Arkansas Union at the U of A draws attention to the national opioid crisis. A collection of 22,000 white pills engraved with the face of each American who died in 2015 from an opioid overdose are at the center of Prescribed to Death: A Memorial to the Victims of the Opioid Crisis. We learn more about the exhibit and about the opioid crisis in Arkansas. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 9.