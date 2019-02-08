Gentlemen of a Certain Age Return to KUAF

Members of the group Gentlemen of a Certain Age recently stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to perform during a live edition of the Pickin' Post on 91.3. The group includes Ed Nicholson, Ed Carr, Dennis Collins, Kelly Mullhollan, Tony Rupp, and Stan D'Aubin. The group also featured recent northwest Arkansas transplant Morgan Marvar. We hear some highlights from that live set.