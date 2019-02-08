© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Gentlemen of a Certain Age Return to KUAF

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis,
Mike Shirkey
Published February 8, 2019 at 12:19 PM CST

Members of the group Gentlemen of a Certain Age recently stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to perform during a live edition of the Pickin' Post on 91.3. The group includes Ed Nicholson, Ed Carr, Dennis Collins, Kelly Mullhollan, Tony Rupp, and Stan D'Aubin. The group also featured recent northwest Arkansas transplant Morgan Marvar. We hear some highlights from that live set.

Ozarks at Large Stories Firmin-Garner Performance StudioMusic
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Mike Shirkey
Mike Shirkey has been host and producer of "The Pickin' Post" since 1980. He's had many musical influences from his childhood in the Arkansas delta to his one year tour of duty in Vietnam with the US Army.
