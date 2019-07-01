Project Search Mainstreams Individuals with Disabilities Into the Workforce

Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville hosts a job-training program, called Project Search, for young adults with developmental disabilities, coordinated by Life Styles, which is a nonprofit advocacy group that works to integrate individuals with disabilities into the community.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.