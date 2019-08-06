© 2022 KUAF
During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."

League of Women Voters of Arkansas to Celebrate Centennial Year

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 6, 2019 at 12:33 PM CDT
The LWVAR leadership includes Nell Matthews, Catherine Cotten, Carol Young, Michele Rhoden, John Krebs, Bonnie Miller, Chloe Roane, Jan Gaughan and Catherine Dunlop.

The League of Women Voters is an American civic organization founded almost a century ago, a few months before the ratification of the 19th Amendment which prohibits denying the right to vote to U.S. citizens on the basis of sex. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas is celebrating both occasions.  

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998.
