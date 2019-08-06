During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."
League of Women Voters of Arkansas to Celebrate Centennial Year
The League of Women Voters is an American civic organization founded almost a century ago, a few months before the ratification of the 19th Amendment which prohibits denying the right to vote to U.S. citizens on the basis of sex. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas is celebrating both occasions.
