Reflections in Black: Thomas A. Dorsey

Thomas A. Dorsey was born in Georgia in 1899. At 12, he already displayed great skill on the piano and moved to Chicago as part of the Great Migration. He studied music composition at the Chicago College of Music and Arranging. Dorsey then began a career as a composer and arranger, first as a blues musician then later making a mark on American gospel music. His songs were performed by well-known singers like Mahalia Jackson, Elvis Presley and Rosetta Tharpe. This is his story.