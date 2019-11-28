© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Food and Fellowship for the Holiday Season

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 28, 2019 at 12:01 PM CST

Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville discusses the multicultural spin on traditional Thanksgiving foods that took place at the church's annual feast this year.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
