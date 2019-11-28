Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Food and Fellowship for the Holiday Season
Published November 28, 2019 at 12:01 PM CST
Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville discusses the multicultural spin on traditional Thanksgiving foods that took place at the church's annual feast this year.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
