Tourist Towns Lose Revenue During Pandemic

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 3, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
P1010057.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Downtown Eureka Springs is receiving far fewer visitors, with many tourist sites temporarily shuttered.

Tourists are being discouraged by state officials from visiting places like Eureka Springs, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sandy Martin, chair of the Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Development, as well as a member of the newly formed Arkansas Parks & Tourism Department’s Pandemic Recovery Task Force, describes measures being taken to protect townspeople as well as the public — and forward thinking on recovery for Arkansas tourist economies.

Update: President Trump, late Thursday, declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Arkansas and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Eureka Springs Coronavirus COVID-19
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
