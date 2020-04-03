Tourist Towns Lose Revenue During Pandemic

Tourists are being discouraged by state officials from visiting places like Eureka Springs, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sandy Martin, chair of the Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Development, as well as a member of the newly formed Arkansas Parks & Tourism Department’s Pandemic Recovery Task Force, describes measures being taken to protect townspeople as well as the public — and forward thinking on recovery for Arkansas tourist economies.

Update: President Trump, late Thursday, declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Arkansas and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.