River Traffic Down, Unemployment Up
Published April 17, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with
, explains why less traffic on the Arkansas River can have a domino effect on the economy. He also discusses unemployment and a big food donation from OK Foods. Talk Business and Politics
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
