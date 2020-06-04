"America Isn't All Song and Dance" by Elise McLay

NPR has announced the finalists and honorable mentions of its student podcast challenge. Students from across the country in grades five through 12 were invited to have their teachers submit the podcasts they created. Three students in our area were named finalists or received an honorable mention. Elise McLay, who attends Thaden School in Bentonville, was one of 15 finalists in the high school category. Her podcast, "America Isn't All Song and Dance," is an immigration story and the culture shock that comes with it.