Harrison George Floyd Protests Peaceful, Despite Threats of Disruption

State, county and local law enforcement coordinate on the town square prior to the protest.
Over a hundred protestors marched from the local police station to the town square.
Armed locals roamed the downtown.
Boone County Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl monitored both protests.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson says the peaceful protests will help to frame Harrison as a tolerant community.
As many as 125 protestors congregated peacefully on the Harrison town square Friday evening.
Protestors took a knee at the local police station, then marched to the city square on Friday.
Two Black Lives Matters protests, staged in Harrison last Thursday and Friday, were peaceful, despite rumors of white nationalist counterprotests. State, county and local law enforcement were on hand to quell any clashes. A century ago, Harrison's black district was destroyed by white mob violence and city civil rights activists have been working in recent years to repair that legacy.
