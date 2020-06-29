During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."
Secretary of State Issues Voting Guidance During Pandemic
Late last week, Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston issued a formal opinion on absentee ballot procedures for the 2020 General Election. After fielding questions and concerns from citizens who seek to safely vote during the coronavirus pandemic, Thurston says registered voters can request absentee ballots if they expect to be “unavoidably absent” from their vote centers. Governor Asa Hutchinson says he supports the opinion, but it requires additional consideration.