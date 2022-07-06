© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

After-School Arts Program Created for LGBTQ+ Youth

Published July 6, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT
The new after-school arts class for LGBTQ+ youth was announced at mural ribbon cutting on Mt. Sequoyah Center, by program director Taylor Johnson, far right.
J.Froelich
Mt. Sequoyah President, Emily Gentry, poses after a ribbon cutting with artist Eugene Sargent beneath his sculpture.
J.Froelich
Artist Ziba Rajabi describes her permanent art installation outside Mt. Sequoyah Center dining hall.
J.Froelich

The nonprofit Mt. Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville and Fenix Arts are collaborating on a new after-school arts program starting in August designed to accommodate LGBTQ+ kids.

