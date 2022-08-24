© 2022 KUAF
Undisciplined

Black Mental Health

Published August 24, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Black enslaved women were the center of the profit world in America; they not only produced capital with their free labor in the fields, but they reproduced more capital and more workers. In a post-slavery society, they have had to hold space for white men, white women, and Black men—often at their own expense. Joi McGowan is one of the founders of Resilient Black Women and she joins us to talk about mental health and the uphill battle for Black Women to get the care they deserve and need.

Host: Caree Banton
Producer and Cohost: Matthew Moore
Guest: Joi McGowan

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio and Ozarks at Large.

Undisciplined Resilient Black WomenUndisciplinedMental health
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
