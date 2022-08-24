Black Mental Health

Black enslaved women were the center of the profit world in America; they not only produced capital with their free labor in the fields, but they reproduced more capital and more workers. In a post-slavery society, they have had to hold space for white men, white women, and Black men—often at their own expense. Joi McGowan is one of the founders of Resilient Black Women and she joins us to talk about mental health and the uphill battle for Black Women to get the care they deserve and need.

Host: Caree Banton

Producer and Cohost: Matthew Moore

Guest: Joi McGowan

