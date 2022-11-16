© 2022 KUAF
Firsthand Experience of Studying Abroad in Ghana

Published November 16, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST
One of the hallmarks of the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas is the semester abroad in Ghana. Today we hear from Kim Jannsen who has been on this trip twice. She shares the expectations, emotions, and impact the trip to Ghana had on her life.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton
Guest: Kimberly Jannsen
Producer: Matthew Moore
Associate Producer: Rachel Bernstein

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.

Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
