In the season three finale of the podcast, we finish our conversation with Dr. Calvin White, Jr. discussing his work on Oscar De Priest, the 1919 Elaine Race Massacre, and thinking about the way history is taught in Arkansas.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton

Guest: Dr. Calvin White, Jr.

Producer: Matthew Moore

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.