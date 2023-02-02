© 2023 KUAF
Undisciplined

What Does Bail Reform Actually Look Like?

By Caree Banton
Published February 2, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST
There's been a lot of conversation around bail reform nationwide. What would it actually look like if the justice system took a hard look at the impact of the excessive bail prices? Jon Comstock of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition comes to Undisciplined to talk about the history and hopeful progress of bail reform.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton
Guest: Jon Comstock
Producer: Matthew Moore

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.

Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
