Mary Church Terrell was described in her eulogy as an "unceasing militant" by legendary singer Paul Robeson. Dr. Allison Parker recently wrote a biography of Mary Church Terrell and wrestles with the idea of what it means to be unceasing in your activism over many decades and across many political movements.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton

Guest: Dr. Allison Parker

Producer: Matthew Moore

Associate Producer: Sophia Nourani