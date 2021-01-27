There are many benefits to running. Studies show that running 5 to 10 minutes each day may help reduce your risk of death from heart attacks, strokes, and other common diseases.

Other benefits of running may include improved sleep, mood, and concentration ability.

Although it has been shown that running has some health benefits, it is also important to know that running is a high impact exercise and overtraining can lead to injuries such as stress fractures and shin splints. To avoid overuse injuries, try to schedule running days, wear appropriate running shoes, gradually increase the number of miles you run each week, warm up and stretch before and after you run, and run with proper form. If you happen to experience a running injury stop training and use the RICE method to help recover which is Rest, ICE, Compression, and Elevation. Remember, talk with your doctor if you’re not sure how often to exercise or whether it's safe for you start running.

This is Kristy for Church Health.

