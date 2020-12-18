BTH: 2020 and the Year to Come

It's been a year. In this episode of WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines, journalists Laura Faith Kebede with Chalkbeat Tennessee and Toby Sells of The Memphis Flyer look back on what the pandemic has meant for Shelby County's school children, the economy and more.
The roundtable, including host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian's Bill Dries, also dig into what's to come in 2021.
Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on December 17, 2020.
