BTH: TN State Legislators on Schools, COVID-19, More

Since March of 2020, the Shelby County Schools District has relied solely on virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey says it's vital that students return to in-class learning. He maintains that schools have not been shown to be "super spreaders" of COVID-19.











Kelsey joins Democratic Sen. Raumesh Akbari for this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian’s Bill Dries. Guests discuss reopening schools, including the benefits and drawbacks.







Recently, Tennessee legislators have weighed in on the residency requirements for police and firefighters. The guests discusses what the residency requirement means for the state and local authorities, as well as its citizens.