In a two part interview, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, who is also the chair of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, discusses the COVID-19 vaccines that are on track to be authorized before the end of this year. In part two, Romero talks about whether the state or private employers will mandate the vaccine, the percentage of Arkansans who would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the U.K.'s rollout of the Pfizer vaccine and the role of the ACIP.