FBI Searching Legislative Office Of Former Tennessee House Speaker, Other Republicans





FBI agents are searching the legislative office of former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and two other Republican lawmakers. It is unclear what prompted the search, but the House’s current speaker, Cameron Sexton, says those searched have been placed on administrative leave.



“Since becoming speaker, I have been contacted by federal authorities regarding an ongoing investigation related to the former speaker’s office,” Sexton said in a prepared statement. “I have been, and I will continue to be in full cooperation with federal authorities as their investigation continues.



“On the advice of both Ethics and Legal Counsel, I am placing everyone that was subject to the execution of today’s search warrants on administrative leave until further notice.”

Director of Legislative Administration Connie Ridley told WPLN News in an email that three employees of the Tennessee House were placed on Administrative: The employees are Holt Whitt, interim chief of staff and legislative assistants Nadine Korby and Carol Simpson.

The offices of state Reps. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, and Kent Calfee, R-Kingston, were also searched. Smith was elected to the state legislature in 2018 and served as chair of the Tennessee Republican Party in the late 2000s. Calfee has been a member of the Tennessee House since 2012.

Sexton told reporters he doesn’t believe Calfee is part of the investigation.

Casada served as leader of the Tennessee House for seven months in 2019, resigning following the release of racist and sexist text threads that included him and a top aide. Last year, Casada paid a $10,500 fine for failing to account for campaign donations and expenditures.

His tenure was full of controversy. During the floor of the school voucher bill debate, Casada held the board open while he tried to convince lawmakers to vote in favor of it.

One lawmaker said Casada offered him a promotion in the Tennessee National Guard if he flipped his vote to a yes. The lawmaker did not.

Casada ended up stepping down after lewd, sexist and racist text messages between him and his Chief of Staff Cade Cothren were leaked to the media.

This is a developing story reported by WPLN.