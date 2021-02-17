This Grid Has Grind: Memphis Powered Up, Other Cities Shiver

Interview with Commercial Appeal reporter Samuel Hardiman

In Texas and Arkansas, regional power suppliers have struggled to keep up with the demand as the week-long winter storm keeps people at home with the heat cranked up. Millions are without power for a third consecutive day, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott faces a backlash for placing the blame on frozen windmills and green energy.

But here in Memphis, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has fed MLGW an adequate supply of power, with no worry yet of shortfalls.

Commercial Appeal reporter Samuel Hardiman says TVA, which supplies power to seven states, generates power from a variety of sources -- from nuclear to natural gas -- that when combined, create a reliable network of backups in the event of emergency weather events.

In a recent article, Hardiman examined the differences between TVA and other power providers, as the latter struggle to meet demands during this weather event. As MLGW continues to explore alternatives to TVA, Hardiman says the blackouts elsewhere could make a stronger case for sticking with reliable TVA.

