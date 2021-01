With support from The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, “The Movement That Never Was: A People’s Guide to Anti-Racism in the South and Arkansas,” begins with the protests over the killing of George Floyd this summer and the explosion of interest in anti-racist movements, particularly in white communities, and looks ahead to what this new found interest might mean for the country. The podcast is written and executive produced by Paul Kiefer, a journalist based in Seattle and finalist for the Kroc Fellowship offered by National Public Radio. This is episode one of five.