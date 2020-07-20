Related Program: 
National Guard Called In to Assist at Washington Regional COVID Unit

Governor Asa Hutchinson started Monday's coronavirus response briefing by reminding residents the face covering requirement is now in effect and while there is some pushback against the mandate, the current conditions demand it. The state reported another 699 new cases with 11 counties reporting at least 20 new cases, including 94 in Washington County, 57 in Benton County and 25 in Sebastian County. There were also six additional deaths and 18 more hospitalizations, bringing the total number of hospitalized individuals to 471. Among 11 regional states, from Kansas to Kentucky, Arkansas no has the third-highest rate of hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. Hutchinson also authorized 10 National Guard personnel to support case management work at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. During the most recent 24-hour reporting period, the state received fewer than 5,700 test results, so the governor said, reaching a goal of 200,000 tests in July will be a challenge. Hutchinson also announced the state has received more than $8 million in federal CARES funds to help low income residents pay for utility bills, which will allow Arkansas to relaunch the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Health Secretary Nate Smith Delivers Final Briefing, Heads to CDC

On Friday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 648 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative total to 31,700. Pulaski County reported 68 new cases, Washington County reported 44, Benton County had 29 and Sebastian County had 22. Another 12 people have died, but Secretary of Health Nate Smith said not all the deaths took place in the past 24 hours. It was also Smith's final briefing before he leaves for a job with the CDC. Joe Thompson, the president and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, also announced the organization is able to now provide COVID-19 cases by city.

Governor Issues Statewide Face Covering Mandate

After months of resisting a statewide mask mandate, but facing mounting COVID-19 cases, Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued an executive order requiring face coverings in both indoor and outdoor public spaces if social distancing can't be observed. The mandate goes into effect Monday. Hutchinson said the rising number of cases, which included 817 new coronavirus cases Thursday, deaths and hospitalizations speak for themselves. The mandate includes a list of exemptions and fines of $100 to $500 can be levied for non-compliance.

Arkansas Surpasses 30,000 Cumulative COVID-19 Cases

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered Wednesday's coronavirus response briefing from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway where he announced the state had surpassed 30,000 cumulative COVID-19 infections with the addition of  564 new cases. The state completed 5,146 tests in the latest 24-hour reporting period, which the governor said is not enough to meet the state's goal of conducting 200,000 tests in July. Pulaski County once again reported the greatest number of cases with 78, Sebastian County had 52, while Washington and Benton Counties had 46 and 38 new cases, respectively. Dr.

At 75,000 Tests, Arkansas Is Less Than Halfway to July Testing Goal

At Tuesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state had added another 794 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period. Hospitalizations rose by six to 445 and there were eight more deaths bringing the total to 331. Pulaski County reported the most new cases with 111. Washington and Benton Counties had 68 and 36 new cases, respectively, and Sebastian County had an additional 52. The state conducted 6,563 tests, which means a total of 75,445 tests have been conducted this month, less than half of the governor's 200,000 test goal for July.

Former Senator Pryor Hospitalized with COVID-19, Saturday's Case Spike Attributed to Prison

On Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 572 additional coronavirus cases in the state. Hospitalizations increased by 19 to a total of 439 and deaths increased by two to a total of 323. Washington and Benton Counties had 53 and 23 cases respectively. Pulaski County reported the most cases with 77. On Saturday, the state reported 1,061 new cases, the largest single-day increase the state has seen so far. Arkansas Secretary of Health Nate Smith said a large portion of the weekend's new cases, especially on Saturday, came from the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern.