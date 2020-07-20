National Guard Called In to Assist at Washington Regional COVID Unit

Governor Asa Hutchinson started Monday's coronavirus response briefing by reminding residents the face covering requirement is now in effect and while there is some pushback against the mandate, the current conditions demand it. The state reported another 699 new cases with 11 counties reporting at least 20 new cases, including 94 in Washington County, 57 in Benton County and 25 in Sebastian County. There were also six additional deaths and 18 more hospitalizations, bringing the total number of hospitalized individuals to 471. Among 11 regional states, from Kansas to Kentucky, Arkansas no has the third-highest rate of hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. Hutchinson also authorized 10 National Guard personnel to support case management work at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. During the most recent 24-hour reporting period, the state received fewer than 5,700 test results, so the governor said, reaching a goal of 200,000 tests in July will be a challenge. Hutchinson also announced the state has received more than $8 million in federal CARES funds to help low income residents pay for utility bills, which will allow Arkansas to relaunch the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. To watch the full briefing, click here.