On today's show, we hear from Talk Business and Politics' Michael Tilley, who discusses healthcare worker deaths and the push to move truck traffic out of Fort Smith's downtown. Plus, we find out why the Benton County sheriff has scaled back the agency's participation in ICE's 287(g) program and the Preacher's Son bids farewell to its executive chef. And, throughout the hour, we announce the winners of the KUAF and Friends Holiday Giveaway.