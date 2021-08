On Tuesday Tyson Foods announced office employees are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 1, while frontline workers are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, pending talks with representatives from plant labor unions. Magaly Licolli with Venceremos, a Springdale-based organization that advocates for poutlry workers, says the decision is a good step for Tyson, but she believes the company should do more.