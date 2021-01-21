Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Round Two of Paycheck Protection Program Now Open to Applicants

By 14 minutes ago
  • Mary Beth Brooks is director of the Small Business Technology Development Center at the University of Arkansas.
    Mary Beth Brooks is director of the Small Business Technology Development Center at the University of Arkansas.
    Courtesy / University of Arkansas

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Appropriations Act of 2021, approved by Congress in late December, includes $284 billion dollars to assist small business and the self-employed, under a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program. Collaborating with the Small Business Administration, lending institution web portals in Northwest Arkansas are now open for loan applications. Mary Beth Brooks, director of the Small Business Technology Development Center at the University of Arkansas, explains the process. 

Tags: 
Small Business
Relief
University of Arkansas
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Paycheck Protection Program
business

Related Content

Business Owners, Bankers Navigate Ins and Outs of Paycheck Protection Program

By May 6, 2020
Courtesy / Mockingbird Kitchen

Since the first and second rounds of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program were approved by the U.S. Congress in the federal CARES Act, thousands of business owners and bankers have been working their way through the ins and outs of the forgivable loans. Despite some infrastructure pitfalls, the people we spoke with say the program is doing what it was designed to do in helping businesses stay afloat.

Governor Announces "Ready for Life" Workforce Development Initiative

By Jan 14, 2021

Ready for Life is a statewide initiative with collaborative partners in education, workforce, business, industry and government. Gov. Asa Hutchinson is committed $14.7 million to the effort, which aims to connect skilled workers with employers more efficiently.

Thousands of Arkansas Small Businesses Receive Interruption Grants

By Jan 6, 2021
Courtesy / Cindy Arsaga

On Dec. 23, $48 million dollars worth of Business Interruption Grants were awarded to 2,136 struggling tourism, travel, recreation, hospitality and personal care businesses in Arkansas. The grants will offset operating costs and salaries, and range from several hundred to a quarter million dollars.

 

Mars Petcare Announces $145 Million Investment in Fort Smith Facility

By Jan 19, 2021

Mars Petcare's multimillion dollar investment is expected to create 120 new full-time jobs with room for growth in the future. The facility expansion will begin this month and is scheduled for completion in 2022. With the investment, Mars Petcare will add more than 200,000 square feet and two additional production lines, increasing production capacity by more than 40 percent.

New Manufacturing Facility To Create Hundreds of Jobs in River Valley

By & Jan 5, 2021

Jonesboro-based Hytrol Conveyor Company is expanding to the River Valley. Officials formally announced yesterday the company is investing $20 million to open an advanced manufacturing operation in Fort Smith, which will create 250 new jobs within five years.