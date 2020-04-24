Rural Tennessee Counties Must Take ‘Pledge’ to Reopen Safely





It will not be business-as-usual as Tennesseans get back to dining and shopping next week across much of the state.



Gov. Bill Lee wants restaurants and retailers to “pledge” that they’ll limit the number of people entering their establishments and employ strict hygiene measures.



“We’re going to be putting this ‘Tennessee Pledge’ out there, not as a mandate, but as a set of guidelines and as best practices that will allow these businesses to take that pledge and allow consumers to know which businesses have done that,” the governor said at a Friday morning press conference where he offered recommendations for businesses that want to reopen.



Restaurants in the state’s 89 rural counties can open Monday provided they operate at 50 percent capacity and space tables at least six feet apart. Bars and music venues will remain closed.



Retailers, also at half capacity, can follow suit on Wednesday. Workers should wear masks and gloves and be screened for COVID symptoms at the start of every shift.



“This is not a one-size fits all approach so we’ll create guidance according to need, said Mark Ezell, the state’s tourism commissioner and head of the governor’s Economic Recovery Group. “Not every industry will be able to...re-open safely now or all at once.”



The state will issue guidance next week for churches, gyms and doctor offices, but physical-contact businesses such as hair salons and massage and tattoo parlors will stay closed for now.



Facing record unemployment and state revenue shortfalls, the governor said economic revitalization couldn’t wait. Lee based his decision on a slowing rate of COVID infections across the state, though the total number is still growing and health experts remain concerned.



Still, he said the state is hitting certain benchmarks.



“We also have stable hospital capacity all across Tennessee, and now we have the ability to test frontline healthcare workers without delay,” he said.



The state guidelines don’t apply to Tennessee’s six most populous counties, including Shelby and Davidson. Here, the local health department and government officials are setting their own timetables for reopening.



Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has extended his stay-at-home order until the end of the month. Mayor Jim Strickland renewed his mandate though at least May 5.



Harris says he anticipates all municipal mayors in Shelby County acting in unison as they begin phasing out restrictions on non-essential businesses.