Spotlight for the week of November 29

Thankfully, there’s an online talk coming up this Tuesday, November 30, at 6pm that promises to provide tools to open a dialogue with your loved ones about how we all can play a role in pushing forward for change. The Rhodes College Department of Biology is offering a talk with Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, recently named chief scientist at the Nature Conservancy and author of the new book Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World. Hayhoe wants to help us talk about the climate and the problems that the climate crisis makes worse, such as hunger, poverty, injustice, refugee crises, and more. As a professor of political science and an atmospheric scientist at Texas Tech University, she doesn’t accept global warming on faith—she crunches the data and helps engineers and ecologists quantify the impacts. And yet, faith is a significant part of her approach to climate conversations. Dr. Hayhoe traces a direct line between her Christian faith and her dedication to climate science. Hayhoe has been called “one of the nations most effective communicators on climate change” by the NY Times. For the link to this and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our website or find us on Facebook.



