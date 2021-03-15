Students Renew Call for U of A To Remove Fulbright, Brough Names From Campus

University of Arkansas students are once again calling on school leadership to remove the names and images of Arkansas U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright and former Gov. Charles Hillman Brough from campus. The Black Student Caucus and other student organizers held an anti-racism march this weekend to bring attention to what they say is inaction from university administration. In August 2020, the U of A announced the formation of a committee that will make a recommendation on the future of the Fulbright and Brough names on campus.