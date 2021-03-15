Related Program: 
Students Renew Call for U of A To Remove Fulbright, Brough Names From Campus

University of Arkansas students are once again calling on school leadership to remove the names and images of Arkansas U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright and former Gov. Charles Hillman Brough from campus. The Black Student Caucus and other student organizers held an anti-racism march this weekend to bring attention to what they say is inaction from university administration. In August 2020, the U of A announced the formation of a committee that will make a recommendation on the future of the Fulbright and Brough names on campus.

Access to Capital, Racial Bias Barriers to Entrepreneurship for Women of Color

By Mar 3, 2021
Courtesy / Women’s Foundation of Arkansas

The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas has released a multimedia report of a new study exploring the opportunities, barriers and resource gaps for women of color business owners in Arkansas. WFA commissioned the study in partnership with the University of Central Arkansas to build on its previous research identifying entrepreneurship as a key driver of women’s economic mobility in the state, especially among Black women.

Students Organize Tour of the Black Experience at the U of A

By Feb 23, 2021
Courtesy / Google Maps

A new tour of the Black experience at the University of Arkansas can be taken physically or virtually and covers decades of stories that took place on campus. The tour, put together by students, originated in a U of A Honors College seminar.

As Northwest Arkansas Growth Continues, Inclusivity Becomes Paramount

By Feb 19, 2021

This month, the Walton Family Foundation hosted a virtual conference in tandem with the release of a five-year strategy for the foundation and its partners. One of the panels focused on diversity and inclusion as Northwest Arkansas continues to attract more people. On today's show, we hear from Benton County Judge Barry Moehring and Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese Executive Director Melisa Laelan.

National Day of Racial Healing Organizers End Celebration With Call to Action

By Jan 25, 2021

Organizers wrapped up a week of events in Arkansas with a virtual press conference Friday where they announced plans to create legislation that works toward racial healing in the state. Sen. Joyce Elliott is working on the bill which would recognize the National Day of Racial Healing as an official statewide observance, establish community remembrance projects in all 75 counties, and exonerate Elaine Massacre defendants.

Area Nonprofits Work to Increase Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

By Jan 18, 2021

More than a dozen area nonprofits are continuing the process of bolstering their diversity and inclusion. The effort, with support from the Walmart Foundation and Walton Family Foundation, creates partnerships between the organizations and a central program. We talked with a representative from one of the funders (above) and a representative from one of the participating nonprofits (below) about the TRUE initiative.

  