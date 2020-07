After two days of reduced numbers of positive coronavirus cases following lower testing levels during the Fourth of July holiday, Arkansas is reporting 734 new cases of COVID-19 out of 4,567 tests. Four more people have died and there were 11 fewer people in the state's hospitals. Governor Asa Hutchinson said he's concerned about the low rate of testing in Washington County and reminded residents that they can get tested at the Washington County Health Unit, which will ramp up testing efforts starting next week.