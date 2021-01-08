Vaccine Distribution to Begin Again Next Week in Shelby County





Starting next Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department will resume its COVID-19 vaccination campaign after its initial allotment was used up over two weeks.

The state expects to send almost 9,000 doses to Shelby County every week through the end of this month. In the first round, a little less than half of those are expected to be administered by the health department, with local hospital systems receiving the rest.

Eligible residents will need to book an appointment to get their shot, offered Tuesday-Saturday at the Pipkin Building on the Fairgrounds in Midtown. Those without Internet access can call 901-222-SHOT beginning Monday.



Those currently eligible to be vaccinated include:



· First responders



· Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites



· Staff and residents at long-term care facilities, who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials



· Staff at other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, among others



· Home health care staff with direct patient contact



· Individuals 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability



· Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials



· Funeral/mortuary service providers



· Health care workers, including: primary care providers and staff, outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients, pharmacists and staff, patient transport providers, urgent visit center providers and staff, environmental services providers, oral health providers, behavioral health providers and outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens



· Individuals age 75 and over







The health department is asking for documentation that demonstrates eligibility such as an ID, professional license or a letter from an employer.



