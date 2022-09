For this episode, Joi guides us through three mental health mindfullness moments - the first is a holistic check-in, the second is on self-compassion and the third is on rest. You can listen to all three meditations or to each separately, by using the time markers below.

Holistic Check-In: 00:00 to 14:10

Self-Compassion Meditation: 14:10 to 20:55

Rest Meditation: 20:55 to 33:25