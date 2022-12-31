Resilient Black Women: A Meditation for the End of the Year

For the final episode of 2022, Joi leads us in a quick end of the year meditation moment with co-founder and co-host, Deneshia, and few other guests who are listed below.

We hope this meditation moment allows you to reflect, let go, and breathe. This year is almost over. You have done enough. Now just take a moment to breathe…

Meet Joi McGowan, LPC, co-founder/co-host of Resilient Black Women nonprofit and podcast! She has been a therapist for the last 8 years. She believes that meditation is a time for breath to take up ALL THE SPACE. There’s no room for criticism. Just compassion.

Meet Deneshia Simpson, LPC! She’s been in the mental health field for over 10 years. She believes meditation is so soothing. It’s a beautiful time to slow down, listen to our bodies, and attune more deeply to ourselves.

Meet Alma Kivi, LAC! She's a bilingual-licensed therapist who loves working with immigrant families to better understand mental health. She is from Mexico and has been in the counseling field since 2013. She believes meditation allows us to slow down and check in with our bodies exactly where we are in that moment.

Meet Angel Arnold, LPC! She’s a licensed therapist in the Chicagoland area and has known Joi since 2009. Angel believes that representation matters. She supports her client develop the skill of asking for help. She believes this is the first step toward healing.

Meet Lindsey Mason, LAC! She is a licensed therapist in Northwest Arkansas. She believes that meditation is an old sacred form of connecting with our bodies. She says, “meditation can offers us a moment of stillness and rest in our day to check in with ourselves and our souls.”

