Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."

Advocates at Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville petitioned Bishop Mueller arguing that the petition to disaffiliate from the UMC does not match the narrow circumstances listed in the Book of Discipline that would allow churches to do so. On Monday, Bishop Mueller said, "The pause taken at Central UMC in Fayetteville is to allow everyone to be on the same page in understanding the legislation set forth," and that he does expect this to be a short-term pause. "This pause will give everyone a chance to communicate fairly."